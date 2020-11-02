Former Hearts of Oak midfielder shot dead in Libya

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Masawudu Suleiman has been reportedly shot dead in Libya.

Masawudu Suleiman, who also featured for Medeama and Real Tamale United went to Libya for trials in his bid to find a club.



Kumasi based Pure FM reported this news in a post on their official Twitter handle Monday, November 2, 2020.



The post reads: "Former Accra Hearts of Oak, Medeama and Real Tamale United player, Masawudu Suleiman has been shot dead in Libya. Rest in peace player"



He previously also played for Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League with his stints with Hearts of Oak coming during the 2012/2013 campaign.

