Former Hearts striker Joseph Esso swerves Kotoko as he heads to Dreams FC

Former Hearts of Oak star Joseph Esso was heavily linked with a move to Asante Kotoko

There was a lot of talk about former Hearts of Oak star Joseph Esso agreeing to personal terms with sworn enemies Asante Kotoko.

But that has taken a different twist as the player is reportedly heading to ambitious Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC that is partly owned by GFA President Kurt Okraku.



According to reports by footballmadeinghana.com talks are far advanced between both parties as Dreams looks to tie down Esso to a new deal.



The player is a free agent and will not cost the club any transfer fee after leaving Hearts of Oak upon the expiration of his contract.

Esso was heavily linked with a move to Asante Kotoko who are gearing up for the CAF Champions League. Dreams FC have already signed Ali Huzaif formerly of division one side Tano Bofoakwa and Abel Manomey previously of Great Olympics.



Joseph Esso joined Hearts of Oak in 2018 from Ebusua Dwarfs.

