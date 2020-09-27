Former Hearts striker Richard Zumah joins San Pedro

Richard Agbalegah Zumah is now with San Pedro FC

Ghanaian youngster Richard Agbalegah Zumah has joined Ivorian side San Pedro FC in a two year deal.

He returns to the African scene after 2-years in the Asian league and will be in a pole position to feature in the 2020/21 CAF Confederations Cup.



Zumah came into prominence in Ghana football after featuring for Accra Hearts of oak in the 2018 Ghalca top 6 but had to leave the shores of the country after contractual agreement with the Phobians fell through.



The former Emmanuel City forward also spent time with Ambah FC and Karbaala in the Iraqi Premier League scoring 19 goals in 37 games during his two and half stay.

His move to San Pedro comes just a month after expressing interest to play for Ghana's Asante Kotoko, who are the contenders in the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.



San Pedro will compete in the 2020/21 CAF Confederations Cup finishing second in the Coupe de Cote d’Ivoire Cup.



However, the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.