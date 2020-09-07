Sports News

Former Kotoko CEO George Amoako still expecting owed salaries

Former CEO of Kotoko, George Amoako

Immediate-past Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako says he remains hopeful that the club will honor payment of monies still owed him.

Amoako, a GFA Executive Council Member is owed 5 months’ salary by Asante Kotoko.



He was dismissed from his post as a result of the new Kotoko board’s decision to collapse the then management structure to set up a new one.



As a result, Nana Yaw Amponsah has been appointed as Kotoko’s new CEO while Amoako has crossed carpets to city rivals King Faisal.

Speaking to Kessben TV at the sidelines of the GFA’s Ordinary Congress, George Amoako said he expects Asante Kotoko to pay him monies owed him; an that he is not fretting over it.



“I have worked for it (and so I will take it), I have to be paid…I don’t know (how soon), but they will pay,” Amoako told Kessben TV.



George Amoako has however hinted he could escalate the matter to the Ghana FA level should Kotoko fail to honor payment but insists that does not remain an immediate option.

