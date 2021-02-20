Former Kotoko Coach Maxwell Konadu spotted at Black Stars training ground

Former Kotoko Coach Maxwell Konadu was at the Black Stars training grounds as they prepare for next Month’s Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé e Principe.

Konadu recently got sacked as Kotoko Coach after a defeat to Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League.



It is however unclear why he was at the training grounds however Black Stars assistant David Duncan was missing during training session.



Reports indicate Konadu is in line to return as the Black Stars Assistant Coach.

He previously worked as the deputy trainer for the Black Stars before earning a role to become the head coach of the Black Stars B and then subsequently rejoining Asante Kotoko.



Meanwhile, players of the Black Stars have been released to rejoin their various clubs ahead of this weekend’s Ghana Premier League matches.