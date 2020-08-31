Former Kotoko captain Eric Donkor congratulates Asante Kotoko on 85th anniversary

Click for Market Deals →
Former Asante Kotoko defender, Eric Donkor has said he is happy to be part of the history of the Ghanaian giants as the club celebrates its 85th-anniversary.
The club turned 85 on Monday, August 31st, 2020.
The left-back played seven seasons for the club between 2011-2018 before he was released.
Donkor left on a free transfer to join neighbours Ashantigold SC.
In a post, the former defender sent a congratulatory message to the Porcupine Warriors as they turned 85.
"Great club with rich history @AsanteKotoko. Glad to be part of the successes the club has achieved. Happy Anniversary"
GREAT CLUB WITH RICH HISTORY @AsanteKotoko_SC ????????????.GLAD TO BE PART OF THE SUCCESSES THE CLUB HAS ACHIEVED???? HAPPY ANNIVERSARY ????????#LongLiveTheKing #LongliveAsantekotoko???? pic.twitter.com/8267hD8Ztf— Eric Donkor (@EricDonkor_31) August 31, 2020
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Kotoko’s 85th anniversary: Time to be the African club of another century - Nana Yaw Amponsah
- GFA celebrates Asante Kotoko on their 85th anniversary
- Kotoko Board sets treble target at the end of their tenure
- 'I'm not giving up' - Felix Annan sends message to Kwame Baah ahead of new season
- Clean sheet is enough for Kwame Baah to get the nod over me – Felix Annan
- Read all related articles