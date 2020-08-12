Sports News

Former Kotoko coach Malik Jabir convinced Nana Yaw Amponsah will succeed as CEO

Asante Kotoko legend, Malik Jabir

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Malik Jabir is confident that new Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah will succeed at the club.

According to Malik Jabir, he was convinced that the former Ghana Football Association presidential candidate can do the job after he admitted that the job comes with a lot of pressure but he can handle it.



"Nana Yaw convinced me with only one word. He said he can withstand the pressure that comes with the job. If truly he can then he can do the job because there’s a lot of pressure in Kotoko," he told Sikka Sports.



Nana Yaw Amponsah was given the nod to lead the club last Friday as he was unveiled to the supporters of Asante Kotoko at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.

The 37-year old has been lauded by the football community as he is seen as the right man to lead the Porcupine Warriors to the pinnacle of Ghana and African football.



Malik Jabir was former Asante Kotoko player, and he coached the team between 2005 to 2006.

