Former Kotoko defender Agyemang Badu completes Inter Allies move

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has joined Inter Allies for the second half of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

The stalwart guardsman joins the Premier League strugglers for the rest of the campaign.



“Inter Allies FC is pleased to announce the signing of versatile defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu for the rest of the season,” the club wrote on their website.



“The former Asante Kotoko center back adds quality to our squad, adding depth to the options in an area of the squad the technical had targeted for strengthening."



“Having played in the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko, predominantly at center-back, Agyemang Badu is expected to bring his rich experience to the team."

“He started his career with Kumasi Cornerstones before moving up to Phar Rangers in the Division One."



“He then established himself as a regular starter when played giants Asante Kotoko from 2018 to 2020.”



