Former Kotoko defender Tuffour reveals how some management members plotted his dismissal

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Edwin Tuffuor Frimpong

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Edwin Tuffuor Frimpong has revealed the circumstances that led to his dismissal at the Kumasi-based club.

Frimpong joined Asante Kotoko from Liberty Professionals in the 2015/16 league season but saw his contract terminated in the final of his three-season deal with the club.



The versatile player was declared surplus to requirement under Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin in 2018.



He returned to Liberty Professional before eventually signing for Ethiopian club St Georges.

In an interview with Nhyira FM, Tuffour revealed some management members of Asante Kotoko orchestrated his dismissal at the club.



“My father (Frimpong Manso) used to advise me a lot when I was in Kotoko. If you work hard, your dreams can be achieved so whatever some people did at the time [at Kotoko] didn’t discourage me. Coker and Perusha told two of my team-mates that they will sack me when they earn managerial appointments at the club because I joined Kotoko because of my father (Frimpong Manso),”



“I was informed of their decisions after I had been sacked from the team. Unsurprisingly, the two represented the club when my contract was being cancelled,” he added.

