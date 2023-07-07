Former Kotoko forward Andy Kumi showers praises on FIFA agent Oliver Arthur

Former Asante Kotoko forward Andy Kumi

Newly signed FK Radnički Niš forward Francis Andy Kumi has shown appreciation for Oliver Arthur following his transfer from Kotoku Royals to the Serbian club.

The forward signed a three-year deal with the club which will see him stay at the team until June 2026 after leaving Kotoku Royals.



According to Kumi, he will forever remain grateful to Arthur who facilitated his travel and currently had the player under his agency, Arthur Legacy.



Speaking to CitiSports, he described how Oliver Arthur showed up and enjoyed him not giving up when he faced tough times with injuries and his inability to find the back of the net during his time with Asante Kotoko. “It was Arthur Legacy who made everything possible and frankly, I will remain grateful to them, especially Oliver himself and Mr. Osabu, they have done a lot”, he said.



“When I went down and when I wasn’t scoring at Kotoko, they were also calling, encouraging, and pushing me. I moved to Bechem United and I had too many problems and issues, yet they were still with me, telling me to do more. I think they are a very wonderful people”, he added.

Kumi ended the 2022/23betPawa Premier League will 10 goals in 20 games, having struggled to find the back of the net in five games for Bechem United.



He played for Kotoko in the 2020/21 Premier League where made 19 appearances and registered four goals and also won the Premier League title with the Porcupine Warriors.



