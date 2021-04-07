Former Kotoko forward Eric Bekoe lands first coaching job

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has been appointed as head coach of the lower-tier side, Nsawkawman FC.

Bekoe, 34, despite not announcing his retirement from professional football has ventured into coaching after accepting to lead the Division Two outfit ahead of the upcoming league season.



He is expected to use his vast experience in football to groom players at the club.



Bekoe became a household name during his spell with the Kumasi-based club, netting 42 goals in 48 matches for the club and was part of the squad that won the Ghana Premier League title and went to the group stages in Africa.

He was the top scorer in the 2007/08 Ghana Premier League season with 17 goals.



The enterprising forward also had stints with Sekondi Hasaacas, Liberty Professionals, Hearts of Lions, Berekum Chelsea, and Petrojet in Egypt.



He capped 12 times for the Black Stars.