Former Kotoko forward Kwame Poku confident about club’s title chances

Former Asante Kotoko forward Kwame Poku is confident the Porcupine Warriors will win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The enterprising striker recently joined Algerian side USM Algier from the Ghana Premier League giants and hit the ground running over the weekend when he scored against rivals MC Algiers in the Algerian Cup.



Currently occupying first position with 41 points after 23 matches after defeating Dreams FC 3-1, the 22-year old believes the two-time Africa Champions has got enough quality to win the title easily.

“I don’t sleep when Kotoko is action; I always want to check online for the scores every seconds or minutes. I have a strong feeling that, as the players are performing, I won’t be surprised that we (Kotoko) will win the league so easily, because looking at our 4 matches ahead, we can win all of them,” he told Kumasi FM.



“I pray and as the players have begun performing, it always makes me happy especially my own friend Fabio Gama who sent me a birthday wishes.” He concluded.