Former Kotoko forward Kwame Poku shares Black Stars experience

Kwame Poku has been sharing his experience playing with the Black Stars

Former Asante Kotoko forward Kwame Poku says he enjoyed his stay with the Black Stars where he earned his first international cap during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The enterprising striker received his maiden Ghana call-up for the doubleheader against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



He subsequently made his debut when the Black Stars played South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg last week.



The 22-year old was an unused substitute during their game against Sao Tome and Principe at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite failing to live up to expectation in his first game for the national team, he has indicated the experience was a good one and hopes to build on it for many opportunities years to come.



“In all things, we have to give thanks to God. My experience with the Black Stars was very good because it was my first time getting the opportunity to train with the national team. When I joined the team things were easy and it wasn’t like how I saw it from behind”.



“I thought things will be difficult being my first time but when I joined them I realized it was cool,” he told Wontumi FM.