0
Menu
Sports

Former Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie confirms imminent transfer to Nations FC

Emmanuel Sarkodie Sds Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie

Fri, 21 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie has confirmed his imminent move to Nations FC ahead of the new season.

The 23-year-old will pen a two-year deal with the Ghana Premier League debutants after successfully passing his medical on Thursday.

Sarkodie is joining Nations FC as a free agent after ending his stay with lower-tier club Kenpong Football Academy.

The Kumasi-based club are expected to announce the acquisition of the midfielder in the coming days.

“I’m done with my medicals, was successful and I will soon sign my contract with Nations FC. Just waiting for officials," he told Nkratasem.

He becomes the club's first signing ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Nations FC recently appointed Bechem United gaffer Kassim Mingle as they club's new coach as the Kumasi-based side continue to boost their team ahead of their first topflight season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Ablakwa's wife led legal team that defeated Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi
Stop playing to the gallery - Godfred Dame hits Tsikata over 'disclosures'
NIB grills Bugri Naabu, COP Mensah, two others over alleged audio - Report
US$1m, €300k stolen from Cecilia Dapaah’s home at Abelemkpe - Court told
‘Who is IGP for me to be his boy? Don't get me angry’ - Bugri Naabu booms
NPP aspirants halt campaign, troop to Accra for 'make or break' meeting - Report
Dr Apraku jabs Bawumia
Otumfuo Ahenenananomhene slams NPP
See initial footage of Black Sherif being led out of airport after 'arrest'
Bawumia boys attack UTV journalist for questioning his credibility