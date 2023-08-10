Former Kotoko midfielder Nii Adjei predicts good fortunes for Prosper Ogum

Nii Adjei (left) and Prosper Ogum

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Daniel Nii Adjei says he is confident newly-appointed Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum will succeed in his second stint with the club.

Ogum’s second stint with the Porcupine Warriors was confirmed on Monday, August, 7 during his unveiling at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Conference Hall.



Prosper Ogum had his earlier stint with the club in the 2020/21 season, after he guided the side to clinch the title the same season, but left his role at the end of the season due to issues with the former CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah



Nii Adjei, who had a glittering career with the Kumasi-based club before stints at Congolese side TP Mazembe, Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco, and back home in Ghana with Elmina Sharks spoke highly of the former WAFA trainer.



Nii Adjei said “I have talked to him once and he has advised me on how to treat players so I know when it comes to treating players and being with players, he is someone who can do it best because he cares about players and what players will do,” he told Radio Gold.



“He is someone who is a teacher, he can teach his players on the field of play so he coming back will be something great because he has the experience and he has been there before and he knows what the supporters need and expect of him. So, I know it won’t be a problem for him and he will do well for the club,” he added.

Asante Kotoko on Tuesday, August 8, officially commenced their pre-season at Beposo ahead of the 2023/24 season.



The Porcupine Warriors will open their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season with a home game against Heart of Lions.



However, the club have also announced the signing of two defenders, Yahaya Dawuni and Nanabayin Amoah from Susubiribi SC and Venomous Vipers SC respectively ahead of the new campaign.



