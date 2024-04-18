Former Kotoko player George Asare elected SRC President at PUG Law Faculty

File photo

A former Kumasi Asante Kotoko player and UEFA Licensed coach, George Asare has been elected as the new SRC President-elect for Presbyterian University, Law Faculty based in Kumasi.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko player and Team Manager popularly known as Figaro polled 105 votes representing 60% of votes against 67 by his contender.



Mr George Asare, a prominent businessman is a product of Prempeh College and the University of Ghana is a popular figure nationwide and was highly tipped to win by most of his learning colleagues.



In an interview with the press, the SRC President-elect commended the student body for endorsing his candidature and buying into his vision and grand plan of moving PUG to the next level.



He hinted that he is ready and willing to work with all irrespective of their political differences and again called on all students to support his administration actively to enable him to achieve the grand plan and vision.

The elections were generally smooth and orderly as no disruptive incident was recorded.



Assisted by his vice, Salomey Animwaa, President-elect George Asare will succeed Ezekiel Tawiah Manu and Juliet Konadu Yiadom as SRC President and Vice respectively and will steer the affairs of the SRC for the 2024/2025 academic year.



The Campaign Strategist for #TeamGeorge, Mr Kwaku Ankoma-Abrokwaa also commended the students at the Law Faculty for choosing truth over propaganda.