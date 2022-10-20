Former Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku linked with a move to Hearts of Oak

Kwame Opoku

Former Asante Kotoko poster boy, Kwame Opoku could soon be playing for rivals Hearts of Oak.

This will, however, only happen if officials of the Porcupine Warriors club fail to reach a deal with USM Algiers to re-sign the striker.



Asante Kotoko recently contacted USM Algiers over the possibility to re-sign the former attacker.



In a response to the inquiry from Asante Kotoko, the club has demanded €120,000 from the Ghanaian club.

This will be less than the $300,000 the Algerian club paid for the forward a few seasons ago after he became a hot cake in the Ghana Premier League.



While Asante Kotoko wants to bring Kwame Opoku back to the club, they are yet to decide on whether to pay the quoted figure.



Information gathered from Adehyee FM is that if Asante Kotoko does not pay the amount quoted by USM Algiers, Kwame Opoku will end up at Hearts of Oak if Kuuku Bartels, his representative becomes the new CEO of Hearts of Oak.