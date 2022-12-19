0
Former Kotoko striker Mark Adu Amofah bags degree from University of Maryland

Mark Amofo Degree.jpeg Former Asante Kotoko striker, Mark Adu Amofah

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: ghanaiantimes.com

Former Ghana international, Mark Adu Amofah has taken his academic strives to the next level with another degree to his credit.

Adu Amofah, over the weekend graduated from the University of Maryland, Global Campus with a Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security.

It is his second degree after bagging his Associate's in Computer Information Systems in 2020, making him one of the few to achieve this feat.

The former Liberty Professionals and Asante Kotoko forward after a sterling career on the local scene departed the shores of Ghana to play in South Africa, Thailand, Israel, Bahrain and Denmark before bidding farewell to the game in 2014.

He joined the US Army where he served under the Air Defense Artillery Unit before retiring from the service in 2022.

Passionate about the development of grassroots football and the love for humanity, Adu Amofah is the CEO of Unique Sports Talent Worldwide (USTWW), a registered sports agency and doubles as the Founder of AA Sports International, a non-profit organization both registered in Ghana and the United States.

