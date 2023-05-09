0
Menu
Sports

Former Kotoko striker Sadick Adams demands compensation for all 2017 accident victims

Sadick Adams Ball Former Asante Kotoko forward, Sadick Adams

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Sadick Adams, has expressed disappointment with the club's management for failing to compensate all those affected by the fatal road accident in 2017.

Adams has called for the compensation of all the victims of the tragedy.

On July 12, 2017, the team's bus was involved in a fatal accident on the Nkawkaw-Kumasi road while returning from a Ghana Premier League match against Inter Allies in Accra. The accident claimed the life of the team’s equipment officer, Thomas Obeng Asare, and left several others injured.

Although the club received support from various sources, Adams believes that the management should have compensated all those affected by the tragedy, instead of singling out only one victim for compensation.

In a Facebook post, Adams stated that the victims have been suffering for six years and appealed to the club to act on the matter before it's too late.

“Every single year a matter is raised and been remembered but those involved are bleeding, crying and suffering inside.

"For the past 6 years of this very sad tragedy, We’ve done and followed all the legal way by sending different kinds of letters to Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC's old and new board, secretariat, and palace.

"But always the same story. we will call you guys and find a solution to it. 6 years now NOTHING and to our surprise, one person is been compensated out of the rest involved in the accident."

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter
Related Articles: