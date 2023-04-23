1
Former Man United defender Wes Brown declared bankrupt after divorce

Wes Brown And His Wife Former Manchester United defender, Wes Brown and ex-wife Leanne

Sun, 23 Apr 2023

Former Manchester United defender, Wes Brown, has been declared bankrupt a year after divorce.

According to the UK newspaper The Mirror, HM Revenue and Customs filed a bankruptcy petition against the 43-year-old on February 27, 2023.

The report further indicates that High Court endorsed the petition on April 12 before it was later published by The Gazette.

Brown, who earned £50,000 a week during his playing days at Manchester United reportedly split from his wife and reality TV star, Leanne in 2022.

The divorce brought an end to their 14-year marriage. They had three children during their union.

Wes and Leanne reduced the price of their previous property, a mansion in Prestbury, to £2.4 million in 2016, after it had been listed for £4.5 million six years before.

Wes Brown had an amazing career at Manchester United winning 13 trophies before joining Sunderland, then Blackburn, and completing his career at Kerala Blasters FC in India.

He played for the English national team from 1999 to 2010, making 28 appearances and scoring one goal.

Brown is due to play in a football match next month in aid of charities formed in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack.

