Former Medeama Star Nana Kofi Babil turns 19 today

Mon, 4 Jan 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Austrian side SCR Altach has celebrated Ghanaian speedster, Nana Kofi Babil on his birthday as he turns 19 today.

The on-loan Medeama forward returned to Austria over the weekend after a brief holiday in Ghana.

Nana Kofi Babil joined the side on a season-long loan and impressed in as many matches during the first half of the season.

The club took to Twitter to celebrate the highly-rated speedster as the team starts the first week of training in the new year today, January 4, 2021.



Medeama also took to their official Twitter handle to wish the talented youngster well on his 19th birthday.

