Former Medeama star Isaac Agyenim Boateng heading to Hearts of Oak

Isaac Agyenim Boateng

Former Medeama forward Isaac Agyenim Boateng will join giants Hearts of Oak after ending his stay in Tarkwa, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 25-year-old will reunite with his former boss Samuel Boadu in the capital.



Agyenim Boateng is joining Hearts of Oak to work under his former boss Boadu, who is keen to add the talented forward to his ranks.



He ended his four-year stay in Tarkwa after the expiration of his contract, with the club announcing his departure.

The forward, one of a clutch of seasoned players at the club, has left following the expiration of his contract.



The former Asante Kotoko youth star struggled for game time under new coach Yaw Preko.



The two parties have reached an agreement, allowing the player to leave after the end of his contract.