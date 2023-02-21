0
Former Newcastle attacker Ayoze Perez mourns the death of Christian Atsu

Atsu And Perez 545678.jpeg Christian Atsu and Ayoze Perez(middle)

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Newcastle attacker Ayoze Perez has paid tribute to the late Hatayspor winger Christian Atsu whose body was brought home on Sunday evening.

The footballer was 31 years old and is survived by his wife, Marie-Claire Rupio Atsu, and two children.

Atsu’s death was confirmed on Saturday morning 18th February by his agent Nana Sechere, who took to Twitter to break the sad news.

The footballer was trapped under the rubble after a devastating earthquake rocked some parts of Turkey over a week ago.

Ayoze Perez who now plays for La Liga side Real Betis took to his official Twitter page to tweet: "RIP brother"

Atsu played for various European clubs, such as Chelsea, FC Porto, Newcastle United, Everton, and Bournemouth.

Atsu joined Hatayaspor in September of last year, and just hours before the natural disaster that claimed over 45,000 lives, he scored his first goal for the club on Sunday, February 5.

