Former Nigeria Football Federation president sues Davido

Former president of the Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick is demanding a two billion naira in a suit against hip-hop artiste David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, for an alleged breach of their contractual agreement.

In a report by Punch Newspaper, Brownhill Investments, owned by Amaju Pinnick filed a N2.3 billion lawsuit marked EHC/183/2023 before the Delta State High Court in Effurun.



Brownhill Investments who are organisers of the annual 'Warri Again Concert,' represented by their lawyer Kelechi Onwuegbuchulem, is seeking N2 billion in general damages from Davido and his music label, Davido Music Worldwide Limited.



Additionally, they are requesting the court to award Davido the sum of N150 million as legal and professional fees and an additional N30 million for the cost of filing the lawsuit.



Furthermore, the claimant is asking the court to order Davido to issue a public apology on all his social media accounts and two national daily newspapers for four consecutive days to the claimant and attendees of the event.



In their statement of claim, the claimant explained that in early 2023, Davido approached Pinnick at the Abuja Airport and requested to perform at the 19th edition of the 'Warri Again Concert' scheduled for October 6, 2023. Although Pinnick was initially hesitant, they eventually agreed on a performance fee of N70 million.



Subsequently, the claimant paid the sum of US$94,500.00 (equivalent to N70 million) on April 6, 2023, which the defendants duly acknowledged. Prior to the event, Davido created a promotional video. However, he failed to appear at the event despite extensive resources expended on print and social media adverts and promotions.

On September 29, 2023, a formal reminder letter was sent to Davido, accompanied by flight itineraries for a private jet chartered to transport him and his team to and from Warri, incurring additional expenses of $18,000.



According to Punch Newspaper, all attempts to reach Davido and his team on the day of the event, October 6, 2023, proved futile, and the private jet chartered for their transport remained on standby at the Lagos Airport. Consequently, Pinnick’s company is seeking the payment of $94,500 as full compensation for engaging Davido's services.



