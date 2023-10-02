Former Sports Minister ET Mensah is dead

The late Enoch Teye Mensah

Former Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency and former Council of State member, ET Mensah has died aged 77.

Citi News understands he passed in South Africa last night after battling ill-health for some time.



This comes on the back of the demise of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Enoch Teye Mensah (born 17 May 1946) was a Minister for Education and a Member of Parliament in Ghana from January 1997 till January 2017.



He was popularly referred to as ET Mensah and was married with seven children.