Former Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's downfall caused by NDC bigwigs - Langabell

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is former Sports Minister

Chief drummer for the senior national team, Joseph Langabell, has claimed that Elvis Afriyie Ankrah failed as Sports Minister because of bigwigs in his party, National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Ankrah endured a sorry end to his tenure as Sports Minister following Ghana’s terrible World Cup campaign in Brazil 2014.



Not only was the team poor on the field, but the nation was also subjected to international ridicule when $3 million in cash was flown to Brazil to settle players bonuses after they had gone on strike and refused to train.



The charismatic and charming Ankrah couldn’t help but shed tears when he appeared before Commission of Enquiry which was set up by ex-President John Mahama to look into the national disgrace.



Six years later, Langabell, who was close to the incident, has made some shocking revelation which could cause disunity in the NDC party ahead of the upcoming elections.



Langabell said that Mr Ankrah was systematically frustrated and sabotaged by his party officials who wanted to fail. According to Langabell, they thought Mr Ankrah had become too powerful after the Black Stars sensationally qualified for the World Cup by thrashing Egypt 6-1 in Kumasi.

Langabell mentioned Mr Ankrah’s then Deputy Minister Sports Minister Joseph Yamin as one of the people who made sure Mr Ankrah failed.



“I warned the Minister [Elvis Afriyie Ankrah] about plots behind the scenes by senior officials close to him at the Sports Ministry to make sure he messes up because they saw him as getting too popular and powerful,” Langabell said on Max TV' Black Stars Classics show hosted by the former Minister’s brother, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.



“Let me tell you something, Yaw, your brother was brought down by his own people and not any opposition strategically. I knew about this because I am a ways and means person and I got information from all corners so I went to his office to warn him about some of his close political allies who were working against him but he did not take the necessary action that is why they succeeded in sabotaging him and you know what I am saying is true.”



The Black Stars had a strong side and were highly-fancied to go further in the competition despite being in a tough group, containing Germany, Portugal and USA. Ghana finished bottom with just one point which they won against eventual winners Germany.

