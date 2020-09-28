Former Sunderland hitman Asamoah Gyan lauds Leicester's Amartey

Asamoah Gyan

Ex-Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan has lauded the mentality of Leicester City's Daniel Amartey who excelled in his first Premier League match in 23 months on Sunday.

Amartey rolled back the years to put in a solid performance at the back as the Foxes steamrolled title contenders Manchester City 5-2 on the road.



The Ghana international has been on the fringes since suffering a career-threatening injury two years ago.



In midweek, he produced a convincing performance in their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup and that seems to have earned the trust of manager Brendan Rodgers.

And after that decent display at the Etihad, Gyan took to Twitter to heap praise on his former international teammate.



''Patience, Character and positive attitude is an important aspect of this our trade called football... it’s been 2 years...welcome back bro, keep your head, I thank God for your life and career @DanAmartey,'' Gyan posted.





