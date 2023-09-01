Former U-20 winger Mathew Cudjoe wins Goal of the Month at Dundee United

Fri, 1 Sep 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
The Ghana youth star leveler in the 95th minute against Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Championship earned more votes.
It was a left-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner which sparked wild celebrations at Tannadice.
That registered his first goal at home for Dundee United and his second for the club.
Cudjoe is turning out to be the poster boy for the club with two goals from three matches; two assists and two man-of-the-match awards.
Check the tweet below:
Was it ever in doubt? ????????— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 1, 2023
???? Your #DUFC ???????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????????????? for August is this Mathew Cudjoe thunderbolt against Dunfermline Athletic@CudjoeAnim | #cinchChamp pic.twitter.com/oXebraUIEt
