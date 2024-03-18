Former WAFA player Forson Amankwah earns late Black Stars call-up for upcoming friendlies

Red Bull Salzburg youngster, Forson Amankwah

Red Bull Salzburg youngster, Forson Amankwah, has been handed a late call-up to the Black Stars for the upcoming international break.

According to 3Sports, the 21-year-old is set to replace Elisha Owusu who has picked up an injury and thus will not be available.



This is Amankwah's second invitation after making Ghana's 55 provisional-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He, however, missed out on the final World Cup squad.



The talented midfielder has had a steady rise in Austria since joining Salzburg in 2021 from West African Football Academy (WAFA).



He spent the first two seasons on loan at Liefering and Rheindorf Altach before earning a place in the Salzburg squad for the 20223/2024 season.



He has featured in 24 games in all competitions this campaign, scoring 4 goals and providing 2 assists.

Forson played four games in the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League before Salzburg's group-stage exit.



He is an attacking midfielder who can play as a central midfielder, a left-side midfielder or a right-side midfielder.



Forson Amankwah could make his Black Stars debut when Ghana face Nigeria and Uganda on March 22 and March 26, 2024, respectively.



