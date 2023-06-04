Former world champion Armand Krajnc and Stefan Schwartz set to visit Ghana

Armand Krajnc and Stephan Schwartz are expected to visit Ghana

Former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Middleweight Champion Armand Krajnc and Stephan Schwartz are expected to visit Ghana for a special boxing project.

The special boxing project will attract boxers from neighboring Togo and Nigeria.



It was Hans-Jurgen Stephan Schwartz, former Arsenal midfielder, who introduced the 50-year-old Swedish boxer to Ghana's Goodwill Sports Ambassador Ray Quarcoo to discuss the possibility of reviving boxing in Ghana.



Ambassador Quarcoo, former president of Ghana Boxing Federation described the forthcoming project as a step in a right direction to revive the sport in Ghana and other parts of West Africa.



The avid and experienced sports administrator said the dwindling fortunes of boxing in the country stirred him to strike the conversation with the former Arsenal man.



And barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Swedish boxer and Schwartz are expected to arrive in the country on an unconfirmed date to roll out programs aimed at reviving the sports in Ghana.

He said in an interview " I have realized the sport that has brought Ghana more than ten World titles keep struggling as the days roll by. Stephan Schwartz introduced me to the Swedish boxer friend about how we can revive the sport and restore its fortunes.



" later, we discussed the possibility of supporting the various gyms running clinics and staging bouts on regular basis in the amateur ranks. He expressed gross interest and has agreed to visit Ghana soon."



The former Swedish professional boxer competed from 1996 to 2004.



He held the WBO middleweight title from 1999 to 2002, and challenged once for the unified WBA (Super) and IBF super-middleweight titles in his final fight in 2004.



Stefan Schwarz (born 18 April 1969) is a Swedish former professional footballer who played as a midfielder. Schwarz started off his career with Malmö FF in 1987 before moving on to represent Benfica, Arsenal, Fiorentina and Valencia until he retired at Sunderland in 2003.