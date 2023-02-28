Former world’s fastest man Asafa Powell arrives in Ghana

Former global sprint record holder, Asafa Powell has arrived in Ghana for a 10-day visit on the invitation of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

The former world record holder across 100-meters in a video sighted by GhanaWeb was received at the Kotoka International Airport accompanied by his Ghanaian wife, Alyshia Powell on Monday, February 27, 2023.



The Jamaican set the 100-meter world record twice, between June 2005 and May 2008, with times of 9.77 and 9.74 seconds.



The sprinter has never taken longer than 10 seconds in a race, and his best time of 9.72 seconds puts him in fourth place on the all-time list of men’s 100-meter runners.



In an earlier media engagement, the President of the GOC, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, confirmed that once in Ghana, the 40-year-old will be involved in a number of charity and social engagements that will be covered by the local and international media.



“Asafa will pay a courtesy call on H.E. the President of the Republic at the Jubilee House and also engage the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), the Local Organising Committee of the African Games in Accra in 2023, as well as the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) on how best Ghana sports can benefit from his huge image on the international sports arena,” he said.

Apart from strengthening Ghana-Jamaica relations, Asafa’s visit will also see him hold various sports clinics and visit some Senior and Junior High Schools, as well as all sports facilities under construction for the next All African Games, slated to be hosted in Accra.



Watch video of Asafa Powell’s arrival below:







GA/SARA