Fortuna Dusseldorf risk losing Ghana winger nana Opoku Ampomah

Fortuna Dusseldorf winger, Nana Opoku Ampomah

German Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Dusseldorf risk losing their Ghanaian star Nana Opoku Ampomah as a free agent with just 6 months left on the player’s contract.

Nana Ampomah has been in combat with injuries following his return from Jupiler League side Royal Antwerp in June last year.



The Ghanaian, despite battling these injuries has recovered and is picking up good form with the B side of the Dusseldorf-based side.



With 2 goals in 3 games for the reserve side following his injury return, Opoku Ampomah has already started attracting offers from several clubs in Europe and some top Asian side.

But Dusseldorf are not ready to accept any offers now showing interest in extending the contract of the Ghana winger.



Source in Ghana, however, hint that the Ghanaian could leave as a free agent since he has just 3 months left on his contract with the Red and Whites.



Ampomah joined the Bundesliga 2 side in July 2019 at a fee of $2.5m in a 3-year deal.