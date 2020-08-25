Sports News

Fortuna Dusseldorf's Nana Ampomah recovers from coronavirus

Ghana international Nana Ampomah

A week after testing positive for the Coronavirus, Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Nana Ampomah has fully recovered from the novel virus and has now tested negative.

The 24-year-old was placed under mandatory quarantine last week after he tested positive for the novel virus.



But the Ghana midfielder has recovered after his second test proved to be negative.



He is now expected to be given all-clear to reintegrate into the team as they continue their pre-season.

However, its unclear if Ampomah will stay at the German side following their relegation from the Bundesliga.



Nana Ampomah is yet to feature for the Black Stars.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.