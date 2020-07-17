Sports News

Fosu-Mensah happy to play for Manchester United again

Manchester United defender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has said his long-awaited Manchester United return was the product of months of toil, as he gave a solid performance in the 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

He has been out of action for months due to a knee injury he suffered while on loan.



The 22-year-old was a surprise selection at left-back by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Selhurst Park but performed admirably in the absence of the injured Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams.



Speaking to MUTV afterward, the defender said"It feels good to play for the club again, I'm more happy that we got the win today,"

"Comfortable is a big word but I've played there [left-back] before," he said of being deployed on the left side of United's backline. "I think I came on against Arsenal as a left-back, I can play in a lot of different positions," he added.



"It was hard, but that's what you work such a long time for, all these months for a moment like this. That's football, something like this can happen and you have to be ready, especially at a club like this. I think I was ready for this moment," he concluded.



Fosu-Mensah's current market value is €6.300,000 and he has one year left on his contract.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.