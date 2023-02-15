Four African footballers who could cost €100m

L-R Osimhen, Kudus, Hakimi, Kamaldeen

100 million euros appears to be the minimum a club would demand for their top prospect or their best player, and buyers do not hesitate to accept it.

For a player to worth a hundred million euros price tag in today's market; age, goals contributions, and the uniqueness of the player's talent are the three key factors.



Moreover, the player should prove to be a standout in his club, more like a poster boy or amongst the top three key players in a team.



No African has ever cost the amount despite the abundance of talents the continent has produced over the past decades.



Ivory Coast winger, Nicholas Pepe leads the list of Africa's most expensive players in history after his €80 million move from Lille to Arsenal.



Victor Osimhen's €70 million move from Lille to Napoli and Riyad Mahrez's €67 million move from Leicester City to Manchester City completes the top three.

However, it appears that the jinx could be broken in the 2023 summer or in the next few transfer windows due to some African players' astonishing run of form and incredible talent.



Here are the four African players who could cost €100 million



Victor Osimhen



Victor Osimhen is currently rated as one of the best natural strikers in the World.



The Napoli forward has shown real improvement in the last few years. Currently, he is leading the Serie A top scorer's chat with 16 goals in 17 games thus far.

He is only 24 years which together with his scoring record put him in the 100 million euros sale range.



Mohammed Kudus



Mohammed Kudus has established himself as one of the most talented U-23 players in Europe.



He has been sensational this season and worked his way to become the main man for Ajax. The Black Stars midfielder has 17 goals involvement( 14 goals, 3 assists) in 28 matches in all competition



The Ghanaian has filled the spot of Antony who left for the record fee of €100 million plus add-ons.

Achraf Hakimi



The Paris Saint-German right-back Achraf Hakimi is currently the 8th most expensive defender in football history after his €66.5 million transfer from Inter Milan.



Currently, the Moroccan is arguably the best right-back and he is 24 years, which put him on the 100 million pedestal.



Kamaldeen Sulemana



Ghanaian youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana completed a January transfer deadline day move to Southampton.

He signed for a club record fee of €28 million including add-ons.



The 20-year-old winger has impressed in his first two games. Kamaldeen in his second game set the record for most dribbles completed in a single game in the EPL this season, 8.



He has a high ceiling and could leave the Saint for €100 million in a few years to come.