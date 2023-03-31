Four Black Stars players who can help Black Meteors secure Olympic spot

Kornigsdoffer, Sowah, Sulemana and Lamptey

GhanaWeb Feature

After sealing qualification to play at the 2023 under-23 African Cup of Nations, Ghana’s u23 side, the Black Meteors have turned their attention to qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.



After participating in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Ghana has failed to qualify for the tournament for four consecutive times.



With a record of 6 appearances at the Olympic Football Games, Ghana’s highest feat at the tournament was in 1992, when the country became the first African country to win bronze.



The Black Meteors will have to reach the semis of the 2023 U-23 AFCON to seal qualification to Paris.



As the country seeks to return to the Olympic Football tournament, here are four Black Stars players who could help Ghana’s U-23 team, secure a spot in the upcoming Olympic Games.

1. Kamaldeen Sulemana



The 21-year-old winger is highly rated for his ability and has proven himself to be a key player in the Black Stars. He is a creative and daring winger who can weave through spaces and create chances at goal.







With his skill and determination, the Southampton forward can make an impact for the Black Meteors to secure a spot at the Olympic Games.

2. Ransford Yeboah Konigsdoffer







Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer is a 21-year-old winger for Bundesliga 2 club Hamburger SV. The forward was one of the players who switched nationalities to play for Ghana last year and made his debut against Brazil but has not gotten enough playing time since then. The player has expressed willingness to play for the Black Meteors.



Konigsdorffer has scored 6 in 20 appearances at the club level this season. His electric pace and clinical finishing have been a huge asset for him in attack. Ransford is capable of helping Ghana secure an Olympic Qualification if added to the team.



3. Kamal Sowah





The 23-year-old Club Brugge midfielder is one of the assets the Black Meteors can rely on to qualify for the Olympic Games. Sowah often plays as a right winger to run at defenders in attacking phases. The Ghanaian player scored two goals for Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League in games against FC Porto and Atletico Madrid.



Although Sowah has not been given any chance in the Black Stars, his inclusion in the Black Meteors can go far to help the team seal qualification to Paris.



4. Tariq Lamptey





The Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. right back is one of the players who could be handed a call-up to the Black Meteors. Lamptey’s pace and energy will be a huge asset for the team in the Olympic Qualifiers and will be a key player for the team.



Lamptey has experience having played for England’s youth side in the past and has been a member of the Black Stars since switching nationalities.



With these four Black Stars players in the team, the Black Meteors have a great chance of qualifying for the Olympics.



By; Joseph Adamafio



JNA/KPE