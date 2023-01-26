Four Black Stars players who could secure a move in January

L-R Alexander Djiku, Tariq Lamptey, Kamaldeen, Antoine Semenyo

Four Black Stars players have drawn interest from several clubs as the winter transfer window enters its final days.

The one-month window period is five days away from closing as clubs look to complete their deals before the deadline.



The four players who could land a deal in the final days include Tariq Lamptey, Antoine Semenyo, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Alexander Djiuku.



Tariq Lamptey



Brighton and Hove Albion right-back, Tariq Lamptey could secure a move in the final days of the winter transfer window.



According to transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, French Ligue one side Olympique Lyon have shown interest in the former Chelsea man.



Lyon have reportedly identified the Ghanaian as a possible replacement for Malo Gusto, who is inching closer to a move to Chelsea.

Antoine Semenyo



Semenyo has drawn interest from both Championship and English Premier League side but Bristol are reportedly ready to sell only for the right price.



The Championship side rejected a 10 million pound bid from Burnley and an 8 million pound bid from Bournemouth in demand for 15 to 20 million pounds.



Crystal Palace is also said to be considering a move for Semenyo.



Whereas Kamaldeen Sulemana is looking to seal a move away from Stade Rennes. Everton, Southampton, and PSV are the clubs that have shown interest in the 20-year-old.



Among the three aforementioned clubs, PSV and Southampton have seen their first bid rejected by Rennes with Everton only eying Sulemana as a replacement for outgoing Anthony Gordon.

Alexander Djiku



Alexander Djiku was close to joining Sevilla but the Spanish side has reportedly withdrawn their interest in the Ghanaian centre-back due to high demands by French side Strasbourg.



Unless the is a late twist in the final days of the window, Djiku, who has six months left in his contract, could finish the season with Strasbourg.



