Four Black Stars players with more than 10 goals involvement in the 2022/2023 season

Kudus, Inaki, Bukari, Paintsil

The 2022/2023 season has been an amazing campaign for some Black Stars forwards who are currently having memorable adventures for both club and country.

The said players include Ajax's Mohammed Kudus, Genk's Joseph Paintsil, Red Star Belgrade's Osman Bukari, and Athletic Club's Inaki Williams.



The said players have had a remarkable season exercising their core duty which is to either provide or score goals.



GhanaWeb looks into their numbers for the season so far.



Mohammed Kudus - 25



Mohammed Kudus have had 25 goals contributions for both club and country this season.



Kudus has scored 18 goals and provided 5 assists for Ajax in 34 games this season. He has also scored two goals for the Black Stars taking his tally to 25.

Joseph Paintsil - 29



Joseph Paintsil is in flying form for Belgium giant Genk. Paistil has scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 32 games in all competitions for Genk.



For the Black Stars, he has provided one assist in two games. He has a total of 29 goals involvement.



Osman Bukari - 24



Red Star Belgrade winger, Osman Bukari has 21 goals involvement for the Serbian giant, 10 goals, and 11 assists in 34 matches in all competitions.



He has been quite good for the national team as well. He has been involved in three goals in five games, scoring two and assisting one.

Inaki Williams - 13



Inaki Williams unlike the three aforementioned players is yet to score or provided an assist in the national colours. However, he is having fairly a good season at Athletic Club.



He has scored 9 goals and provided 4 goals in 34 matches in all competitions.



