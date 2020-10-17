Four Dreams FC players sign contract extensions

Dreams FC players jubilating after a win

Ghana Premier League side, Dream FC, have announced four of its players have committed their future to the club for the next three seasons, that is from 2020 to 2023.

The players include midfielder Michael Agbekpornu and defenders; Kingsley Owusu, Victor Oduro and Philimon Akoto Baffour.



Michael Agbekpornu is a young midfielder who was a member of the U23 national team signed a 3-year contract to commit his future to Dreams FC.



He was a member of their 2019/20 season squad but did not feature in any game because of an injury he sustained on national duty.



Victor Oduro is a Still Believe FC (youth development squad) graduate who earned his promotion last season.

He earned a debut in the opening fixture of the 2019/20 season and was a key part of the squad until the suspension because of the global pandemic.



Philimon Akoto Baffour, who is a versatile right-back has been a starter since his promotion from the youth side, Still Believe FC. Baffour can play as a right-back and also as a winger.



Last is Kinsley Owusu, after breaking into the team from the Dreams FC youth side, Owusu’s character has endeared him to the technical team.



Kinsley is said to have been on the books of several European clubs, but he chose to continue his development with Dreams. He is on national team duty with U20.