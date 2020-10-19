Four Dreams FC players sign new contract extension

Four Dreams FC players extend their stay with the Dawu based club

Four players of Dreams Football Club have committed their future to the club until 2023.

The players whose contracts run out last season were more than happy with the project of the club hence deciding to stay with the StillBelieve lads for the next 3 years.



The players are:



Micheal Agbekpornu



The young midfielder who was a member of the under 23 national team signed a 3-year contract to commit his future to Dreams FC.



He was a member of the 2019/20 season squad but did not feature in any game due to an injury he sustained on national duty.





Victor Oduro



A Still Believe FC ( youth development squad ) graduate who earned his promotion last season.







He earned a debut in the opening fixture of the 2019/20 season and was a key part of the squad until the suspension due to the global pandemic.

Philimon Akoto Baffour







The versatile right-back has been a starter since his promotion from the youth side Still Believe FC. Baffour can play as a right-back and also as a winger an attribute which makes him a special member of the team.



He is expected to dominate headlines this season with his energy and scintillating run on the flanks.



Kinsley Owusu





After breaking into the team from our youth side, Owusu’s character has endeared him to the technical team. The young defender was an integral member of the 2019/20 season and will be staying for the next 3 years.



Kingsly who has been a target of several European outfits is keen on making a mark and wants to develop his full potential at the club. He is currently on national team duty with U-20



The team is still in pre-season preparing for the start of the new season.