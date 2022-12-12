0
Four European clubs interested in Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo 1 Ghana player, Antoine Semenyo

Mon, 12 Dec 2022

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo is on the radar of four European clubs as they seek to secure his services to boost their squad, Footballghana.com can report.

The 22-year-old who is enjoying an amazing season with Bristol City in the English Championship is being chased by Crystal Palace and Bournemouth in the Premier League, Rangers of Scotland and Turkish giants Fenerbache.

Semenyo has been impressive for Bristol City in the English Championship, scoring 4 goals and providing an assist in 19 appearances this season.

The current forward contract with Bristol City is expected to expire in the summer of 2023.

Semenyo made two appearances for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar, where Ghana exited the group stage.

He scored his debut Ghana goal in a pre-World Cup friendly against Switzerland, where the Black Stars inflicted a 22-0 win over the European country on November 17.

