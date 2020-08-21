Sports News

Four European clubs interested in Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Acquah

Ghanaian midfielder, Reuben Acquah

A number of clubs appear to be interested in signing Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Acquah from LASK Linz in the on-going summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at SV Ried, where he was one of the outstanding players in the team.



Acquah has made 17 appearances for the Wikinger with one assist out of 23 matches accumulating 1361 minutes of football in the league for his club as he helped them secure Bundesliga promotion for the first time in four years.



Four clubs in Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, and Norway have shown interest in acquiring his services after refusing to extend his contract with the Linz based-club.

The Ghanaian youngster began playing for LASK in 2016 on a five-year deal.



After a series of loan moves, the former Liberty Professionals midfielder believes it is the time to move to a permanent club.

