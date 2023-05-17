Four Ghanaian celebrities who own football clubs

KK Fosu owns Stars football club

One may ask, is it because of how lucrative football has become that is why some Ghanaian celebrities have developed keen interest in the sport or it is because of genuine interest to identify talents and give them the platform to reach the top?

A chunk of these celebrities have not entirely abandoned their professions to focus on football but the passion and for football and the fact that it pays well has seen them venture into the sport.



However, success in football administration does not happen on a silver platter as it requires good investment, strategic planning, and dedication to make the dreams of young footballers come true.



Ghanaweb takes a look at four celebrities who own football clubs and the progress they have made so far



Kofi Kinaata

The award-winning musician has a football club named Team Move FC, based in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana. The club has U-12, U-13, U-15, and a third-division side.



Though he began as a footballer, Kofi Kinaata did not play to the highest level and as a way of giving back to the beautiful game, set up a football club in Effiakuma, where he was raised.



Team Move FC has over a hundred players and gets the support of Abdul Haye Yartey who owns Cheetah Football Club and others.



Lucky Mensah

The Legendary Highlife musician owns the LM Soccer Academy in Accra which has the U-10, U-13, U-15, and U-17 departments.



Though he has been off the scene for a while, the 'Aduu Sumo Akwadu' hitmaker said he has not retired from music, but at the moment all his energies are being channeled into the running of the academy.



According to him, he used to be a very good footballer and was referred to as 'Skillsman', adding that the academy is doing well as they play with teams across the world.



KK Fosu

Popular hiplife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu is one of the few stars to have ventured into football and presently owns and manages juvenile side, Stars Football Club in Accra.



The veteran artiste says football management is what he does currently as his job while music remains his source of income, adding that he crossed carpets to football to empower the youth.



Samuel Yaw Dabo



Popular comic actor, Yaw Dabo owns and runs the Dabo Soccer Academy in Kumasi which competes in the Ashanti Regional Division Three League.

Dabo has gained global prominence with his European tour, having visited German Bundesliga outfit, Borussia Dortmund, French giants Paris Saint Germain and most recently Real Madrid in Spain.



He won the hearts of many when his interview with Spanish media outlet, Marca went viral prior to the first-leg semi-final game between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, May 9.



Dabo is on the mission of securing partnership deals with top European clubs for his academy. Notable among players who made it through Yaw Dabo Academy is former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who now plies his trade with FC Zurich in the Swiss Championship.



