Four Ghanaian football stars who have died in the last two months

Raphael Dwamena(L) and Papa Arko (R)

It has been a tough last quarter for Ghana Football as some Ghanaian football legends and cult heroes have passed away within the last few weeks.

Generally, 2023 has been a dark year for Ghana Football filled with the devasting passing of some of the country's most celebrated footballers.



However, the number has increased in the final lap of the year. Ghana has lost three former and one active footballer within a short period.



Papa Arko



The former Asante Kotoko captain kicked the bucket on Sunday, November 26, 2023, through illness.



Papa Arko led Kotoko to win their last Champions League in 1983 Champions League-winning Captain.

Joe Debrah



Asante Kotoko legend, Joe Debrah passed on in October with the cause of his unknown.



Former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe in a post on X on October 27, 2023, confirmed the news, stating that 'we belong to Allah to him we shall return.'



Raphael Dwamena



Former Black Stars player Raphael Dwamena passed away on November 11, 2023, after collapsing on a pitch during Egnatia Rrogozhinë game against Partizani Tirana.

The Ghanaian striker suffered a heart seizure and fainted on the pitch in the 23rd minute, which unfortunately turned out to be his last moment on earth.



Robert Eshun



Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko player, Robert Eshun was confirmed dead on Monday, October 23, 2023.



According to reports, Robert Eshun died after he experienced a heart attack while driving to work in the morning.



EE/EK