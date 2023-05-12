Four Ghanaian footballers and their celebrity 'besties'

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed and Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy

Bestie is a social media term that implies "best friend." Footballers like a regular human being strike up relationships with all kinds of people including those from outside their profession. Some of these relationships sometimes evolve and metamorphosis into bestie status.

Generally, footballers prefer to keep their private lives, especially relationships, and close ties to people away from the public domain to avoid negative narratives.



However, they flaunt friendships formed with other celebrates and show love for their works.



Here is a list of Ghanaian footballers who share a bestie-like relationship with other Ghanaian celebrities.



Stonebwoy and Mohammed Kudus



Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy and Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed have been close pals for a while now. The two share an incredible bond that makes them each other's biggest fans.

Due to Kudus' relationship with Stonebwoy, the artiste was invited by Ajax to promote his new album.







Delay and Richmond Boakye Yiadiom



Popular TV host, Deloris Frimpong Manso commonly known as Delay and Black Stars striker Richard Boakye Yiadom share a pleasing sibling-like love between them.



Due to how close they are and the love they express to each other in videos they post online, some people mistake them as partners.





Asamoah Gyan - Castro



Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan was known to be besties with late Ghanaian musician Castro.



Gyan was in sync with Castro because he was musically inclined and also loved dancing just like Castro.



Castro passed away in 2021 after he drowned in the Ada River while on holiday with Gyan.





Delay and Agyemang Badu



Delay also shares a good relationship with former Black Stars player Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.



The TV personality has been seen a couple of times teasing the 2009 U-20 World Cup winner with their jargon.





EE/KPE