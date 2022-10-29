Four clubs interested in defender Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong

Four elite European teams are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

One of the few shining lights in what Bayer Leverkusen considers to be a disastrous season is Jeremie Frimpong.



Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin, and Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a deal. In the first season under Bayer Leverkusen, Frimpong didn't experience any start-up issues, and things are much better now.

Under the new manager Xabi Alonso, Frimpong, who has five goals in the championship and is the most dangerous defense in the top European leagues, also has a crucial role.



Frimpong's outstanding achievements led to his inclusion on the Dutch national team's preliminary World Cup squad.