Four key changes Otto Addo could make against South Korea

Black Stars

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo could ring changes in Ghana's second game against South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana lost 3-2 in their opening fixture against Portugal and will need to avoid another defeat to prevent an early exit from the competition.



They face the Asians Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Education City Stadium.



With the game proving to be a must-win fixture for Ghana, the gaffer could make some changes regarding his approach and starting eleven.



Formation



Otto Addo would be aiming for a win and therefore will approach the game with an offensive strategy, unlike his defensive 5-4-1 system against Portugal.

He could switch to a back and have more men in attacking areas. He is likely to set up his team in a 4-2-3-1 system an approach he feels on when Ghana needed goals against Portugal.



The formation, which was used against Switzerland, Nicaragua, and the latter part of the Portugal game, has given Ghana assurance in attack regarding chances creation and fluidity in build-ups.



Tariq Lamptey



Tariq Lamptey, who made a good impact with his cameo against Portugal could get the nod to start against South Korea.



He contributed immensely to the team's build-up down the right and helped the team's transitions.

Alexander Djiku to start from bench



If Otto Addo decides to settle on a four-back for the game, Djiku, who started in a three-man defense will be sacrificed.



Otto Addo could use the slot for a winger in his lineup.



Kamaldeen Sulemana



One key problem Ghana encountered during the Portugal defeat was the lack of a speedster down the flank.

Ghana's wing game was flat and Otto Addo could change that with the introduction of Kamaldeen on the flanks against South Korea.



