Four-member committee set up to raise $15m to support Black Stars

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the Black Stars team

A four-member committee has been set up by the Government of Ghana to raise an amount of 15million dollars to support the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The fund is purposed to assist the Black Stars’ participation at AFCON 2022 as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The government has already committed $10 million out of the $25 million that the team.



The committee has the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, as chair with his Deputy Evans Bobie Opoku, as a member.



Other members include the Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, and former Ghana international Sammy Kuffour.



In a breakfast meeting with Chief Executive Officers from corporate Ghana at the Jubilee House Monday morning, the Sports Minister revealed the Black Stars would need $25 million dollars to successfully execute the AFCON 2022 and Qatar 2022 world cup qualifiers, with Ghana already booking their spot at the former.

Mustapha Ussif stressed the need for Government to support the Black Stars and how it will influence other sporting disciplines.



“Supporting the Black Stars will enable government to use the sports budget to support other disciplines especially as the nation gear towards the Tokyo Olympic Games.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, announced at the meeting that government will provide $10 million of the required amount and have set up a 4-member committee, headed by the Sports Minister to help in raising the remaining the $15 million.



The Black Stars have already booked their spot at next year’s AFCON and will start the qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in June.