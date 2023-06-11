0
Menu
Sports

Four other clubs join VfB Stuttgart in pursuit of Kwadwo Opoku

Kwadwo Opoku LAFC Los Angeles FC winger Kwadwo Opoku

Sun, 11 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

In a fierce battle to secure the services of highly sought-after Los Angeles FC winger Kwadwo Opoku, VfB Stuttgart finds itself facing stiff competition as four other clubs enter the race.

The talented Ghanaian player has caught the attention of numerous European teams, intensifying the pursuit for his signature.

According to reports in Germany on Saturday, Nice, Bordeaux, Rangers, and Celtic have joined the race to sign the former Attram De Visser Academy player.

Stuttgart will like to replace departing Tanguy Koulibaly with Kwadwo Opoku this summer as reported by Footballghana.com

The 21-year-old has received a call up to Ghana's squad for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Opoku has been phenomenal for Los Angeles last season and this season, seeing him win the 2022 Major League Soccer title and the 2022 Supporters' Shield.

In their 2022 title winning Major League Soccer campaign, Opoku Mahala scored 7 goals and provided two assists in 34 games, starting 20 of them.

This season, he has scored two goals and provided an assist in 13 games; 11 as a starter.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling