Four players who could 'gatecrash' next Black Stars squad

Black Stars midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton will in the coming weeks announce his squad for the upcoming international break. The technical team has been on tour in Europe, monitoring Ghanaian players ahead of the call-up.

The monitoring has been extended to the Ghana Premier League as Chris Hughton has been seen at various match centers.



There are four players who could break through the squad at the expense of some regular names due to their outstanding outings for their clubs in the 2022/2023 season.



Here are the four players who could gate-crush



Ernest Nuamah



Nordsjaelland forward, Ernest Nuamah has been the discovery of the season.



The 19-year-old has had an amazing season, showing off his unique talent. He played a key role in Ghana U-23's qualification for the AFCON U-23.

Abdul Mumin



Rayo Vallecano defender, Abdul Mumin, after a rough start to the season in Spain, has worked his way to get more minutes in his debut campaign.



He was a regular name at the Black Stars but got sidelined due to a lack of game time at Vallecano.



Kasim Adams



FC Basel defender, Kasim Adams is currently one of the top-performing Ghanaian center-backs in Europe.



He has not played for the Black Stars since 2019 but could eventually make his long return in the next call-up.

Jeffery Schlupp



Crystal Palace midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp last played for the Black Stars in 2021. His omission from the 2022 World Cup squad caused an uproar but reports claim Hughton has made contact with the midfielder to make amends.



He has been magnificent all season for Palace, playing consistently in a new-found midfield role.



EE/KPE